ELBA, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Genesee County involving a Mercy Flight helicopter.

Troopers say the crash happened in the Town of Elba near Norton Road around 1 p.m. Two people were in the helicopter at the time of the crash. Both were killed.

According to New York State Major Eugene Staniszewski the helicopter had taken off for a training mission from the Batavia airport before the crash happened. It's unclear at this time why the helicopter crashed.

Staniszewski says New York State Police are working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

"At this point it's very preliminary where we're at with this investigation. We cannot confirm anything as to why the helicopter went down," Staniszewski said.

Troopers say more information will be made available as the investigation

continues.

Kaleida Health issued this statement following the accident:

“We are aware of the tragic accident involving a Mercy Flight helicopter that crashed today in the Town of Elba in Genesee County. Our hospital transport teams were not impacted by the crash.

At this time, we understand that Mercy Flight services are grounded. Patient transports to our facilities will continue by ground as usual.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Mercy Flight team and their loved ones. Kaleida Health will remain focused on supporting our partners at Mercy Flight as this investigation unfolds.”