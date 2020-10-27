Former President Barack Obama talks Rays in the World Series at Orlando rally

The last time the Rays were in the World Series Obama was elected president.

ORLANDO, Fla. — What do the Tampa Bay Rays and former president Barack Obama have in common? A pretty good year in 2008.

At a rally on Tuesday for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris in Orlando Obama recalled the Rays' first trip to the World Series was when Florida voted him into office.

He said the Rays fell just a bit short then and said in 2016 Democrats fell short in Florida. Now, he says Florida has the chance to set things right.

"You can bring a World Series Championship to the Sunshine State and you can send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House."

"I don't know if we have any Tampa Bay Rays fans here in Orlando, big game tonight, and it's do or die time," Obama said about Game 6 of this year's World Series.

Recent polls continue to show a tight race between President Donald Trump and Biden for Florida. According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Biden is up 1.5 points over Trump. FiveThirtyEight's latest average has Biden up 2.4 points.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, is planning her own Florida tour this week for "Make America Great Again" events in Sarasota and Miami.

