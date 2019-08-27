OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for Angel Michelle Hess.

Hess, 45, was last seen Monday walking north on Marion Oaks Drive toward Marion Oaks Lane in Ocala. According to deputies, Hess has been having medical issues and may have been walking to a nearby fire station.

She is described as white, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911.

