Metro-Atlanta police officer dies in off-duty head-on collision

25-year-old Jacob Peek, a City of Auburn police officer, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver has been identified as Zachary C. Smith, 28.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — An off-duty officer and another driver were killed in a head-on collision on Saturday.

Georgia State Patrol reports the accident happened just after midnight. Authorities said 25-year-old Jacob Peek, a City of Auburn Police officer, was pronounced dead on the scene.

GSP identified the other driver killed in the crash as Zachary C. Smith, 28.

Troopers from the State Patrol Office in Athens were called to the scene, just south of the Auburn area.

According to a report, Peek’s silver Ford Mustang was traveling north on Carl-Midway Road when for unknown reasons he lost control, traveling into the southbound lane where it struck a black Toyota Corolla head-on.

Troopers report both drivers, Peek and Smith, were deceased at the scene upon arrival of first responders.

GSP said there were two female passengers and a male passenger in the Ford Mustang who sustained serious injuries and were transported to Gwinnett Medical Center for treatment.

A male passenger in the Toyota Corolla was also transported to Gwinnett Medical Center with serious injuries. The identities of passengers are still unconfirmed at the time of the report.

Friends of Peek went to social media to remember the officer, including Lorri Davidson.

“Forever young my friend...RIP,” Davidson wrote in a heartfelt Facebook message.