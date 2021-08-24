Off-duty Clearwater police officer charged with DUI

He made unusual and erratic statements to officers in Tarpon Springs, police say.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — An off-duty Clearwater police officer is accused of driving drunk with a gun in the car.

Brian R. Tejera, 38, was arrested just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in a parking lot on South Pinellas Avenue in Tarpon Springs.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department says Tejera parked his private car next to two of its officers in marked cruisers. Tejera began to speak to the officers and was behaving oddly, the agency says.

A spokesperson described Tejera's statements as "unusual and erratic."

"During the initial interaction, one of the officers heard what he believed to be the sound of the slide from a semi-automatic handgun being manipulated," Major Michael Trill wrote in an email. "At that time, the officers confronted Tereja, to attempt to ensure that he was not armed, and Tereja voluntarily exited his vehicle and spoke with officers."

A gun was found inside the car, Trill said, but the magazine had already been removed.

During the ordeal, Tarpon Springs police say Tejera eventually became "aggressive" toward officers, though no force was used when they took him into custody.