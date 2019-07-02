SARASOTA, Fla. — An off-duty Sarasota police officer was beaten by a group of teenagers after he tried to stop them from harassing a homeless person.

It happened around noon Thursday at Payne Park on Adams Lane in Sarasota, where the officer had been jogging.

At least five teens were involved, and the officer suffered minor injuries, according to law enforcement.

No description of the suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Sarasota Police Department Detective Dan Riley at 941-954-7062 or click here to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

