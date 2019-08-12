LAKELAND, Fla — Lakeland Police Lt. Mike Lewis walked into a jewelry store on Sunday.

He wasn't there for himself nor any Christmas gift for his wife. He had one singular mission.

He held the badge of Officer Ken Foley, who was found unresponsive in a patrol car on Wednesday. Investigators say Foley suffered a medical episode and died at 57. He'd been an officer with the Lakeland Police Department for 29 years.

Lt. Lewis wanted to make sure Foley was buried with due respect. So, he took that 29-year-old badge to be polished. Lewis wanted to make sure it was as beautiful as the first day it was pinned over Foley's heart.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Officer Foley and his entire family...both blood and blue," Lt. Lewis' wife Stacy wrote of the touching gesture.

When Foley is buried, his badge will be where it belongs: On his left pocket, over his heart.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter