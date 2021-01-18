Have you seen Trenity? Officers searching for missing 12-year-old

MISSING 12 YEAR OLD: We need your help to find Trenity Amayah King. She was last seen today at Rosamond Dr. wearing a blk benie & maroon hoodie w/ QUEEN written on it. She is 5'7", 130lbs, w/ black hair, shaved sides, & blue twisties. If you see her, call us at 321-235-5300. pic.twitter.com/lc2ccPcPWU