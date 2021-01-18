Have you seen Trenity? Officers searching for missing 12-year-old

x
Credit: Orlando Police Department

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department needs your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officers say Trenity Amayah King was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Rosamond Drive. King is described as 5 ft., 7 inches, and 130 pounds with black hair, shaved sides and "blue twisties."

She was last seen wearing a black beanie and a long sleeve maroon hoodie with "queen" written on the front, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

