FBI says Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi shooting was terror related, second suspect could be at large

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi officials confirmed to 3News Thursday morning that one sailor was injured during a shootout that took place at the base's North Gate.

It happened around 6:15 a.m., prompting a lockdown of the base. The suspect allegedly drove up to an entry gate, drew a handgun and fired at a Navy guard, striking her ballistic vest, according to government officials. That sailor has been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators with the FBI confirmed at 2 p.m. that the suspect was shot and killed by security personnel. They believe the incident was terror related, and that a second suspect may be at large in the community.

On Monday, FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General William Barr announced developments in the investigation into last year’s shooting at another Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, determining through evidence found on that suspect’s phone that he had connections to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

A 3News viewer who was in a line of vehicles outside NAS-CC's North Gate at the time of the shooting shared video from the scene with 3News. You can hear several shots being fired.

Around 7:30 a.m., NAS-CC officials reported that the shooter had been neutralized.

Meanwhile, NAS-CC remained on modified lockdown as first responders and investigators processed the scene. As of 11 a.m., people were allowed to leave the base via the South Gate. The north gate remained closed.

At around 1 p.m., NAS-CC officials confirmed that the sailor who was shot during the incident had been taken to an area hospital where they were deemed in good condition. They have since been released.

The North Gate of NAS-CC remains closed, but the South Gate has been opened to all traffic.

When the incident unfolded, NAS-CC officials put out an alert saying, "NAS-Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate. If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures -- remain indoors and away from windows."

They also took to social media to warn drivers to steer clear.

The Corpus Christi Police Department, who assisted in the response, also advised that people avoid the area.

Listen to the Police Scanner Audio courtesy Broadcastify here:

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, which is right down the road from NAS-CC, issued a Code Blue, alerting students who may be on campus to remain indoors and avoid windows.

Base officials said the FBI is now the lead investigative entity on the case. 3News will keep you updated as more information is made available.