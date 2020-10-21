Ohio sheriff says he'll help celebrities leave US if Trump is re-elected

Jones said any celebrities that do not want to live in the country should choose to move to another country where they could make a better life.

The sheriff in Butler County is offering to help any celebrity who wants to leave the United States if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the sheriff's office says Richard K. Jones would put money toward a one-way ticket for any celebrity if Trump wins this year.

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” Jones said.

The post says celebrities threatened to do the same four years ago but none left after Trump's election.

"This happened in 2016 and it is believed not one celebrity left then and it appears the same threats are being made this election year."

In a follow-up video, Jones said any celebrities that do not want to live in the country should choose to move to another country where they could make a better life.