TAMPA, Fla. — Former Ohio State University Heisman Trophy winner Howard "Hopalong" Cassady has died at the age of 85.

Family members say he died in Tampa early Friday morning. His funeral will be in Columbus, Ohio, at a later date. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barb, and their three children.

Cassady and his wife have lived in Tampa since 1974.

Cassady won the Heisman Trophy in 1955 for OSU. After college, he spent nine seasons in the NFL, playing with the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

His no. 40 jersey was retired in 2000 by Ohio State.

"We've lost not only a legendary Buckeye, but also a wonderful person in Hop Cassady," Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith said Friday. "He was an all-time great Buckeye in every way. We will have the Cassady family in our thoughts and in our prayers."

Cassady's son Craig lives in New York, his other son David lives in Dublin, Ohio, and his daughter Rayne lives in Columbus.

"He was Heisman Trophy dad as well," Craig told Ohio State.

The school said Cassady earned his "Hopalong" nickname during his first game -- a 33-13 win over Indiana. Sportswriters at the time said he "hopped all over the field like the performing cowboy."

The school said Cassady will be honored Saturday at Ohio Stadium during the university's game against Miami.

