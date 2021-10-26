Old St. Pete police headquarters demolished to make way for EDGE district development

Orange Station at the EDGE is set to welcome its first guests in late 2023.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the swing of an excavator's arm, the demolition of the old St. Petersburg Police Department headquarters is officially underway.

The site will be transformed into the new mix-use project called Orange Station at the EDGE. A name which Jay Miller, president of J Square Developers, says pays homage to the original train depot for the Orange Belt railroad which once stood in the same space.

Included in the project will be an outdoor gathering space, 1,300 square feet of retail space, 50,000 square feet of Class-A office space, 61 luxury condos, 42 rental apartments and a 400 car public parking garage

Orange Station at the EDGE is set to welcome its first guests in late 2023.

The project will also have a monument honoring "The Courageous 12," a group of 12 Black St. Pete police officers who risked their livelihoods in 1965 when they filed a discrimination lawsuit in order to gain full rights as their white counterparts.

"We may be tearing something down here but today is really about St. Pete's upward trajectory", Mayor Rick Kriseman said ahead of the demolition.