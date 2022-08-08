Moffitt Cancer Center remembers 'friend and colleague' Olivia Newton-John

The actress and cancer research advocate had served on Moffitt’s national Board of Advisors since 2009.

TAMPA, Fla. — Beloved actress and singer Olivia Newton-John was admired across the world but held a particularly special place in the hearts of those at Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center.

Upon learning the news of the "Grease" star's passing on Monday, the center posted a heartfelt message sharing the work she did to promote cancer research and prevention right here in the Bay area.

“Olivia was an incredible friend of the cancer center, a friend to me, an international figure in the fight against cancer, and a treasure and inspiration to her many fans all over the world,” H. Lee Moffitt, founder of Moffitt Cancer Center, wrote in the post.

Newton-John had served on Moffitt’s national Board of Advisors since 2009. For more than a decade, she spoke on behalf of the cancer center, advocating for research, early detection and prevention of the disease, the center wrote.

The British-Australian entertainer publicly battled cancer more than once. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and beat it. Doctors found cancer in her shoulder after a 2013 car accident. Then in 2017, she learned her breast cancer returned and had spread to her back, resulting in a tumor at the base of her spine.

The cancer reached stage 4, and Newton-John revealed to "60 Minutes Australia" that she didn't want to know how much time she had.

“We were blessed to have had Olivia as a friend and colleague,” Moffitt said. “She was one of a kind and an extraordinary individual. The Moffitt family is deeply saddened by her passing. We send our heartfelt condolences to her husband, John, and daughter, Chloe.”