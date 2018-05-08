TAMPA— One person is dead and another injured after a boat accident on Channel Drive and Cayuga Sunday.

Tampa Fire and Rescue officials talked to witnesses, who said the two were riding on a 15-foot Gheeno when they hit a piling, throwing both from the boat.

A female passenger was found by crews right away and was taken to Tampa General. A male who was also in the boat was originally missing. He was later found and taken to Tampa General, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

