The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. 75 and Stacy Road.

ALLEN, Texas — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police in Allen said it appeared the semi-truck was going northbound on the highway when it collided with another vehicle, sending the 18-wheeler off the overpass.

Dash camera video from a witness shows the semi-truck going off the overpass, overturning onto the road and then bursting into flames.

WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS DISTURBING IMAGES.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck died. He was later identified as Gustavo Gomez, 71.

Letters and packages spilled out onto the roadway after the crash. Some had USPS markings on them. A USPS employee could be seen at the scene taking pictures and making phone calls.

USPS on Wednesday confirmed that Gomez was not a USPS employee.

In a statement to WFAA, USPS said: "The accident that occurred involved a contractor who transports mail for the Postal Service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured and was seen cooperating with police.

Traffic could be seen backed up for miles going northbound on 75 through Allen.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victim's family and friends as they deal with their loss," police said in statement.

The City of Allen said there were delays in all directions through Tuesday evening at 75 and Stacy Road. The east service road from Cabela's Drive to Stacy Road was also shut down.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews were at the scene investigating the crash.