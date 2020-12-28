The flames spread from the home to an RV parked nearby.

An electrical mishap sparked a house fire that killed an elderly man in Tampa.

It happened early Saturday morning on East Cayuga Street near North 13th Street.

The fire and heat were intense as the flames spread from the single-story home to the recreational vehicle parked next to it, according to an email from Tampa Fire Rescue.

Once firefighters were able to search the home, they found a deceased man inside. It took more than an hour for firefighters to get the flames under control.

The Arson Task Force was called to investigate the scene per protocol for fire-related deaths, but the fire was ruled accidental. Investigators say it was caused by an electrical malfunction.

What other people are reading right now: