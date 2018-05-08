TAMPA—Tampa Fire and Rescue officials responded to a boating accident on Channel Drive and Cayuga Sunday.

Tampa Fire and Rescue officials said they thought two people were riding on a motorized canoe type of watercraft when they hit a pile of rocks.

A female passenger was found by crews right away and was taken to Tampa General. A male passenger was found after rescue crews searched for him and he was also taken to Tampa General, according to emergency crews.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials later said one of the passengers had died.

