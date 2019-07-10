LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue officials confirmed they were on the scene of a structure fire in Land O' Lakes Sunday evening.
The fire was located on Watersedge Boulevard.
One person has been sent to the hospital to be treated for burns, fire rescue says.
Pasco Fire Rescue says the fire has been put out and firefighters are performing overhaul.
