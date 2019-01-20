CITRUS PARK, Fla. — One person is dead after a fire Saturday night in an apartment complex in Citrus Park, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire was reported about 8:22 p.m. at Tranquility Oaks Apartments near Gunn Highway and Anderson Road.

Two apartments were engulfed in the fire. After the blaze was extinguished, a body was found in one of the units.

The deceased person's identity is not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

