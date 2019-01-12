PLANT CITY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed by Plant City police following an altercation early Sunday morning, the police department says.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. on Spooner Drive, near Whitehurst Drive, south of I-4 and north of Highway 92.

Police say they spotted a stolen car which they say was involved in a Saturday night robbery. As an officer walked toward the car to check the plate and VIN number, police say the person inside drove towards the officer.

The police department says the officer was trapped by a six-foot fence and opened fire to escape and stop the car as it sped towards him.

A back-up officer also opened fire after seeing what happened, according to police. The man driving the stolen car was hit by the gunfire and died at the scene, police say.

Officers are on scene and continue to investigate.

