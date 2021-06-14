OneBlood lets donors know when, where their blood is being donated

On World Blood Donor Day, OneBlood unveiled "My Blood Jouney" to let you know when your donation is going to a patient and which hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. — On this World Blood Donor Day, OneBlood is unveiling a unique program when you donate.

"My Blood Journey" lets blood donors know when their donation is on the way to a patient and which hospital it is being sent to.

You have to opt in when you donate by just giving your email address.

Then in three to five days, you'll know which of the 250 hospitals OneBlood serves your blood is going to.

"I think a lot of people donate on a regular basis and you just pay it forward. This gives that full sense that you know it's actually going to that particular hospital," said Pat Michaels with OneBlood.

World Blood Day is a day meant to raise global awareness for the need for a ready blood supply around the globe. This year’s theme is, Give Blood and Keep the World Beating.

You can find donation locations here.