Babysitting agency hopes to fill teaching gaps as students shift to online learning

A Tampa babysitter matching agency created a new position to help parents juggle work and online schooling.

TAMPA, Fla. — Many parents across the Tampa Bay area are opting to have their kids learn from home to keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

This created an opportunity for SOHO Sitters, a Tampa agency that matches background checked babysitters and nannies to families.

"A parent came to me and said, 'Hi, we have four families, we want to do at home learning through Hillsborough County Schools. We're all neighbors but we want someone to guide our kids and motivate them,' so that prompted us to think of what we can do to help them," said Stephanie Morris, the founder and owner of SOHO Sitters.

Morris created a new position within her agency, called an 'in-home classroom assistant'.

"They're there to help with technology, setting up the computer for the child, organizing materials they should be focusing on, being there to make sure the kids are engaged and focus, and most importantly, safe and comfortable in their own homes," she said.

This assistant is meant to help bridge the gap between school learning and home learning, as parents head back into the office or continue working from home. A child's online class schedule may conflict with a parent's meetings or work projects, so having an extra set of hands and eyes to facilitate the learning could make it easier for parents.

"Parents have also communicated to us it's hard to teach their kids because a child and parent relationship is different than a teacher and child relationship," said Morris.

Morris points out that the classroom assistant is not a teacher, since teachers are already providing curriculum and learning materials. The assistants can just help facilitate the motions of a school day.

"Within 24 hours of announcing this position, my phone was ringing off the hook. I'd say at least 50 families have contacted me," said Morris.

You can learn more about in-home classroom assistants and opportunities to become one here.

