Madeira Beach considering open container ordinance for John's Pass Village

Even though you might see it happening now, carrying an open container along John's Pass Village is illegal.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla — The city commission in Maderia Beach is considering a proposal to turn John's Pass Village into a wet zone.

This would make it legal for people to have an alcoholic beverage while walking along the boardwalk and shops.

Mayor John Hendrick said a big reason the city is considering this is that people are already treating the area like open containers are legal.

"It's actually something that's already happening," Hendrick said. "That doesn't make it right. Everyone's doing it. It's a family atmosphere, but we want to get better control over what's going on."

Hendrick said carrying an open container is currently illegal and violators face a citation and fine from the county sheriff's department. But it's something he says is not enforced.

For businesses, this would allow establishments with liquor licenses to sell to-go drinks.

"Rent is expensive out here," Hendricks said. "We've been hit by COVID. We've been hit by red tide. We've been hit by a tropical storm and a hurricane."

The hope is that if passed, the proposal stimulates business in the area by encouraging tourists to stay longer and spend more. Regardless of the ordinance, public intoxication is still illegal. Hendricks said he hopes the area will maintain its family-friendly feel.

"The downside would be, occasionally we'll get the people that will abuse it," he said. "We want to keep the family atmosphere. We don't want it to be a party area."

The proposal will include all of John's Pass Village. Gulf Boulevard and Pelican Lane would be excluded. Pelican Lane is a residential area, and Gulf Boulevard is a high-traffic area.

"We have enough problems with traffic on Gulf Boulevard, particularly around John's Pass Village," Hendricks said. "We don't want to see someone go out there, they've been drinking, and the next thing they know they're out in traffic and we have a fatality or someone in the hospital."