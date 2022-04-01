Suspended license? Tampa Bay area clerks can help reinstate it without extra fees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you have a suspended license, Operation Green Light could be your ticket to getting back on the road.
The annual event, hosted by Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers, is an opportunity for customers to pay overdue court obligations such as traffic tickets while saving on collection fees to get their license back.
More than 24,000 people became eligible for driver's license reinstatement at 145 events held from 2019 to 2021, the Clerks of Court said.
Customers can check their driver's license status on the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.
Here's when the Operation Green Light events will take place.
Citrus County
In Office:
March 28 – April 1, 2022
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Extended hours on March 31 through 6:00 p.m.
After hours phone payments:
Monday – Friday
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Will honor anyone during the timeframe working with another Clerk’s Office during their Operation Green Light event.
In-Person, Virtually Online, Virtually by Phone
DeSoto County
March 28 – April 2, 2022
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
In-Person
Hardee County
April 4 – 8, 2022
8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
In-Person, Virtually by Phone
Hernando County
April 4 – 8, 2022
Normal operating hours
In-Person
Highlands County
March 31 & April 1, 2022
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
In-Person, Virtually by Phone
Hillsborough County
Driver license reinstatement event held at different time of year
Manatee County
April 2 & 9, 2022
8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
In-Person
Pasco County
March 31 – April 1, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
In-Person, Virtual
April 2, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Virtual Only
Pinellas County
Online Registration:
March 30 – April 2, 2022
Registration ends at 12:00 p.m. on April 2
Virtual Processing of Requests:
April 4 – 9, 2022
Virtually Online
Polk County
April 2, 2022
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
In-Person, Virtually Online, Virtually by Phone