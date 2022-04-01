Suspended license? Tampa Bay area clerks can help reinstate it without extra fees

Operation Green Light events in the Tampa Bay area will run through early April.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you have a suspended license, Operation Green Light could be your ticket to getting back on the road.

The annual event, hosted by Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers, is an opportunity for customers to pay overdue court obligations such as traffic tickets while saving on collection fees to get their license back.

More than 24,000 people became eligible for driver's license reinstatement at 145 events held from 2019 to 2021, the Clerks of Court said.

Customers can check their driver's license status on the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.

Here's when the Operation Green Light events will take place.

Citrus County

In Office:

March 28 – April 1, 2022

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Extended hours on March 31 through 6:00 p.m.



After hours phone payments:

Monday – Friday

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Will honor anyone during the timeframe working with another Clerk’s Office during their Operation Green Light event.



In-Person, Virtually Online, Virtually by Phone

DeSoto County

March 28 – April 2, 2022

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

In-Person

Hardee County

April 4 – 8, 2022

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

In-Person, Virtually by Phone

Hernando County

April 4 – 8, 2022

Normal operating hours

In-Person

Highlands County

March 31 & April 1, 2022

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

In-Person, Virtually by Phone

Hillsborough County

Driver license reinstatement event held at different time of year

Manatee County

April 2 & 9, 2022

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

In-Person

Pasco County

March 31 – April 1, 2022

8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

In-Person, Virtual

April 2, 2022

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Virtual Only

Pinellas County

Online Registration:

March 30 – April 2, 2022

Registration ends at 12:00 p.m. on April 2



Virtual Processing of Requests:

April 4 – 9, 2022



Virtually Online

Polk County