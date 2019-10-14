CLEARWATER, Fla. — Many Florida counties including most in the Tampa Bay area are giving some people with suspended licenses an opportunity to save on fees for overdue tickets and fines.

To learn specific details in our county, check out Operation Green Light.

For example, in Pinellas County, eligible customers with suspended driver licenses will be able to save up to 25% on collections fees. In some cases, drivers can get their licenses reinstated if they set up a payment plan.

This initiative aims to help nearly 500,000 people in Florida who need to drive to get to work, go to the grocery store, or pick up their children but can't because of a suspended license due to unpaid traffic tickets, fines, and court obligations.

YouTube Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

Many clerks of court are holding their Operation Green Light events October 12-19.

Hillsborough County elected to hold their event sometime in the Spring of 2020 to coincide with tax season as people start to get refund checks.

RELATED: You have just a year left to get a gold star on your driver's license

RELATED: Turn to 10 gets resolution for SunPass user after court threatens to suspend license

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter