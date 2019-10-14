CLEARWATER, Fla. — Many Florida counties including most in the Tampa Bay area are giving some people with suspended licenses an opportunity to save on fees for overdue tickets and fines.
To learn specific details in our county, check out Operation Green Light.
For example, in Pinellas County, eligible customers with suspended driver licenses will be able to save up to 25% on collections fees. In some cases, drivers can get their licenses reinstated if they set up a payment plan.
This initiative aims to help nearly 500,000 people in Florida who need to drive to get to work, go to the grocery store, or pick up their children but can't because of a suspended license due to unpaid traffic tickets, fines, and court obligations.
Many clerks of court are holding their Operation Green Light events October 12-19.
Hillsborough County elected to hold their event sometime in the Spring of 2020 to coincide with tax season as people start to get refund checks.
RELATED: You have just a year left to get a gold star on your driver's license
RELATED: Turn to 10 gets resolution for SunPass user after court threatens to suspend license
What other people are reading right now:
- Police want your help finding this man
- THC-laced Nerds Rope has police warning parents to check Halloween candy
- Florida dog missing for 12 years found in Pennsylvania
- Jennifer Kesse vanished without a trace nearly 14 years ago. Her parents search for her every day.
- Stop calling 911: Pasco deputy has advice to man who keeps calling about his stolen weed
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter