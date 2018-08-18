UPDATE: Deputies say Adam Eades has been found and is safe.

***

KISSIMMEE, Fla.—Detectives at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from Kissimmee.

Detectives said Adam Eades left his home on Cedro Drive in Kissimmee Friday night.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, yellow basketball shorts with a red stripe with a Mickey Mouse logo on the side, grey socks, and black Crocs. He also wears glasses, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Eades was asked to call 911 immediately.

