KISSIMMEE, Fla.—Detectives at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from Kissimmee.

Detectives said Adam Eades left his home on Cedro Drive in Kissimmee Friday night.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, yellow basketball shorts with a red stripe with a Mickey Mouse logo on the side, grey socks, and black Crocs. He also wears glasses, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Eades was asked to call 911 immediately.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP