Osceola County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Tiara Ann Blankenship, 14, was last seen at her home on Aug. 6.

She is 4-foot-11, 90 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Tiara, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (407) 348-2222.

