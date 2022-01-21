Congrats, Kathryn! Manager of strategic partnerships receives special flag for 10 for the Troops

It's because of people like you who have made the 10 Tampa Bay's annual supply drive for servicemen and women a success.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One of our own here at 10 Tampa Bay received a huge honor.

Kathryn Bursch is the station manager of strategic partnerships. She oversees the many community campaigns we do throughout the year.

Friday morning, the non-profit Support the Troops presented her with a flag flown in Afghanistan during the evacuation on Aug. 30 for her work on our holiday drive, 10 for the Troops.

"This is for you. This is for you for all you've done for us," Support the Troops director Mark Van Trees said.

The flag was given to Bursch by U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Sheive, aka SUGAR. He brought it back just for her because of all she did in creating the most successful year of 10 for the Troops.

You — the community — donated more than 5,000 pairs of socks, beef jerky, toothpaste, candy and much more. All of that goes into the care packages Support the Troops sends to military men and women deployed overseas to boost morale.

"This is just going to remind me so much of the troops that are serving around the world that are in forward-operating areas that don't have the conveniences of home and where a packet of beef jerky or a tube of toothpaste means so much," Burch said.