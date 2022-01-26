Sharron Kerber continued treating cancer patients throughout her chemotherapy.

PLANO, Texas — This content is sponsored by Sam Pack Auto Group.

Sharron Kerber feels like she’s following her true calling working as a nurse at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Hospital at Medical City Plano.

“I wouldn’t do anything else, ever, but be an oncology nurse,” she said.

In early May 2021, the nurse born to take care of cancer patients became a cancer patient herself.

“I had no signs. No symptoms. A routine mammogram came back a little suspicious,” she explained.

A biopsy confirmed she had breast cancer.

The news came just a few days before Mother’s Day.

“I only heard, ‘I have cancer,’” her husband Jeff said. “From there it was a panic.”

Sharron promised him, “We got this.”

“She’s been the one who held me together,” Jeff said.

Sharron formulated a plan of which doctors to see, when.

Chemo, a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery quickly followed.

But throughout her exhausting treatment, she continued treating others.

“Going to work while having cancer and taking care of these patients, that kept me sane,” Sharron said.

“I can recite things from a textbook and tell you what kind of side effects you’re going to have that I learned from nursing school, but it’s very different going through it myself. I really get it now. I think it’s made me definitely a better nurse.”

Jeff wanted to honor his resilient wife, so he nominated her for a Little Wish.

And he read her a letter revealing her surprise on a Zoom call with WFAA.

“Your Little Wish from Sam Pack Auto Group includes $3,000 in gift cards for things like gas and home repairs and tickets to see Hamilton,” Jeff read.

Sharron gasped.

“I’m in shock, I’m not usually speechless, but you got me on this one!” she said.

Even though Sharron is now cancer free, several more surgeries remain.

Cancer can be a financial burden even on insured families, and the Kerbers said the gift cards will go a long way.

Jeff has been beside his wife of 22 years for every doctor visit and chemo treatment.

She might be the one who is nurse and patient, but they are fighting this battle together.