BARTLETT, Tenn. — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has opened a home for girls who have been abused or neglected, CBS News reports.

Tyler opened “Janie’s House” on Monday just outside of Memphis.

He attended a “scarf-cutting” dedication for the house he helped renovate, WREG reports.

Janie’s House is at Youth Villages in Bartlett, Tennessee. Youth Villages is an organization that provides support for families with emotional, mental and behavioral problems.

The house is named after the Aerosmith song "Janie's Got a Gun," which is about a girl seeking revenge against her abusive father.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.