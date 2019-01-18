Organizations across Tampa Bay are coming together to help families affected by the partial government shutdown.

Private businesses, faith organizations and electric companies are offering freebies and discounts to furloughed federal government workers.

Alex Nicole, the wife of a Coast Guard member, has let people know on Facebook there is a pantry set up in Tampa to help out. The pantry on baes is available to all Coast Guard members in the Tampa Bay area. The pantry at 2310 South Occident St. in Tampa.

Here’s a look at other organizations helping out:

TECO

TECO is providing customers payment extensions, waiving late fees, utilizing its Share program for utility-payment assistance, referring customers to social services and providing on-site assistance fairs.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida partners with assistance agencies, who distribute funds to people in need.

Customers who have more than 12 months of usage history may qualify for levelized monthly payments.

Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar - Tampa

Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar restaurants are providing furloughed government employees with proper identification a one-time $20 credit. The credit does not apply to Taco Tuesday or alcoholic beverages.

Rocco’s address is 2223 North Westshore Blvd. in Tampa.

