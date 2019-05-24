PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Palm Harbor Fire Rescue lost one of its beloved members on the Board of Fire Commissioners after he served for nearly 24 years.
"It was with great sadness that Palm Harbor Fire Rescue announces the passing of present Fire Commissioner Joseph Petrillo," fire rescue officials wrote in a statement.
He "was a friend to us all," the fire rescue officials added, describing him as a "strong advocate of this department and its members throughout the community and state."
Petrillo leaves behind a beloved wife, children and grandchildren.
The department says his presence will be sorely missed. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
