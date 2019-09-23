SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man from Palm Harbor.

Roderick Joseph Row, 95, was last seen just after 8 p.m. Sunday leaving Mease Countryside Hospital on McMullen Booth Road in Safety Harbor.

Deputies say he was driving a white 2010 Ford Focus with Florida license plate IALA07. Investigators say he had been visiting someone and was expected to drive back to his home at the Stratford Court senior living center in Palm Harbor. But, he never showed up.

Row is described as a white man, who is roughly 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds. He is bald and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

According to law enforcement, Row suffers from memory issues and does not have a cell phone. If you know where he might be, you are urged to call 911.

