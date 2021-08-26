No more COVID-19 testing, only vaccinations at Palmetto Bus Station site in Manatee County

Medical staff at the site will give out all brands of the shots while testing continues at the Bradenton Area Convention site.

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination offerings at the Palmetto Bus Station site. The Bus Station site is located at 1802 Eight Avenue in Palmetto.

The rapid infection rate is driving up demand for COVID-19 tests and was congesting the bus station site. That's why the Manatee County Health Department has directed all COVID testing requests to the site at the Bradenton Area convention Center.

Several people, including babies and school children, lined up with their parents to get tested on Thursday.

According to DOH-Manatee, the vaccination site at the Palmetto Bus Station will provide all three brands of vaccines available, including the following

First and second doses of Pfizer (general public)

First and second doses of Moderna (general public)

Single-dose Johnson & Johnson (general public)

Third dose of Pfizer (for people whose immune systems are compromised)

Third dose of Moderna (for people whose immune systems are compromised)

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments are available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Call (941) 242-6646 to book an appointment.

Anyone who books an appointment for a vaccination is asked to download and complete a vaccination consent form. The form can be accessed here. Click on "Events" in the toolbar, and the system will take you to the page with the form.

First and Second Doses & FDA Approval of Pfizer

Anyone who qualifies for a COVID-19 vaccination who has yet to get vaccinated is strongly encouraged to do so. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and have proven effective in preventing illness and death due to the virus, according to the FDA.

"We're especially glad to hear that the FDA has approved Pfizer's brand of COVID-19 vaccine," said DOH-Manatee Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Bencie. "Anything that can help alleviate the concerns of those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for any reason is welcome."

People seeking a second dose of the vaccine are asked to come with their vaccination card and the completed consent form to the site.

Third Doses

The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people whose immune systems are compromised. The CDC explains: "This additional dose, intended to improve immunocompromised people's response to their initial vaccine series, is not the same as a booster dose, given to people when the immune response to a primary vaccine series is likely to have waned over time."

For more information on who qualifies for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time, CLICK HERE.

At vaccination time, the individual will be asked to present the completed consent form and his/her vaccination card once appointment time has been confirmed with a DOH-Manatee attendant.

Testing