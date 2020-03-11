Search underway for handcuffed man who escaped Palmetto Police Department

Officers say they don't know his real name.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Palmetto police are searching for a man they say escaped custody.

Investigators say he gave them several false names, but his actual identity isn't known. Police say the bogus names have included Luke Aaron Giovannettie, William J. Dongan, and William J. Dungon.

The man, authorities say, is a prime suspect in a recent armed robbery at Suncoast Baptist Church and a burglary at a Taco Bell. According to law enforcement, he was in an interview room at the Palmetto Police Department, with his hands cuffed behind his back, when he managed to escape.

According to our news partners at WWSB, the man is described as white, 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with a full beard and long hair in a "man-bun." He was last seen wearing LSW dark blue athletic pants with white stripes down the side, along with a black-and-white long-sleeve t-shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Det. Richard Wilson at 941-721-2000 Ext. 6100 or email rwilson@palmettopolice.com.

