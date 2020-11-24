x
Pam Iorio to retire from Big Brothers Big Sisters, Artis Stevens to be first Black CEO

Iorio led BBBSA for seven years and served two terms as mayor of Tampa.
In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 photo, Big Brothers Big Sisters President Pam Iorio speaks during an interview with The Associated Press. One of the country's oldest mentoring organizations is launching a program pairing officers with youth in an effort to address the fraught relationship between police and the communities they serve. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Former Tampa Mayor Pam Iorio announced she will retire from leading Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Iorio, who served two terms as mayor of Tampa, has been the president and CEO of BBBSA for nearly seven years.

"Pam was instrumental in establishing a 5-year strategic plan focused on innovative technology solutions, new funding opportunities and brand transformation," Board Chair Ken Burdick said in a release. "As we look to the future, we know Artis has the expertise – and passion – to lead this organization and defend the potential of youth across the country." 

Former Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn tweeted his congratulations for Iorio, saying he "couldn't be prouder of my friend."

According to the Tampa Bay Times, during her first year with the organization, Iorio convinced BBBSA to move its headquarters to Tampa from Dallas.

BBBSA also announced that Artis Stevens will succeed Iorio as the next president and CEO. He'll be the first Black CEO to lead BBBSA in its 116-year history. 

Stevens will take over the role in January.

Stevens brings 25 years of experience in the "positive youth development sector," according to a release. Since 2014, he's been the senior vice president and chief marketing officer of the National 4-H Council. There, he had doubled fundraising streams and grown the organization's digital platform to reach more than a million alumni and supporters.

"I've grown up in youth development and know first-hand the life-changing impact mentorship can have on one's life and I have dedicated my career to bringing these types of experiences to all young people," Stevens said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this amazing organization and continue the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America." 

Before joining 4-H, Stevens was the national vice president of marketing, strategy and operations at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. His most notable accomplishment there was spearheading the Great Futures Start Here campaign.

