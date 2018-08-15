The popular Paradise Grille beachfront restaurant on Pass-a-Grille beach will stay open under a re-negotiated 5-year lease contract with the city commission of St. Pete Beach.

Under the deal, rental operations for things like beach cabanas will be taken over by the city or other contractors. But, Mike Janecek, who has run the concession stand for the last 10 years, will continue selling concessions.

St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson said there are normally about 75 open seats at city council meetings. But, Tuesday saw a full house. Johnson even started a folder to hold the hundreds of emails from people wanting to keep the Paradise Grille.

“Everybody is tickled," Johnson said of the news it would be staying.

The announcement comes four months after the Janecek family announced the eatery would shut down.

There is a second Paradise Grille location on Upham Beach.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP