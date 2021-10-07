Parents of Citrus High School football player remember their son

His mother is asking anyone who played football with her son to wear their jersey in support at the viewing on Friday.

INVERNESS, Fla. — Friends and family continue to mourn the loss of star football player Antonio Hicks.

Hicks died on Sept. 28, after collapsing at football practice. He was rushed to Citrus Memorial Hospital where he later died, according to the Citrus County School District.

He was No. 56 on the field, but No. 1 in his family's heart.

Citrus High School has provided counseling, support and services to students and staff affected by the tragic loss.

In a statement, Citrus High School Principal Laura Mason said, "We have suffered a great loss tonight and the pain we all feel is immeasurable."

At this time, the cause of Hick's death has not been released.

A viewing for the athlete will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Citadel of Life Cathedral in Inverness. His mother is asking anyone who played football with her son to wear their jersey in support.