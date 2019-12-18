RIVERVIEW, Fla. — At a packed meeting Tuesday night, representatives with the school district explained some schools in Hillsborough County are overcrowded, so they're proposing moving kids to schools that have room for more students.

"We’re trying to alleviate that by tapping into some of the capacity that we have throughout the district at the middle school level," said Amber Dickerson, who is with the school district.

Eric Walkover is concerned because he says his kids' future middle school would be changed.

"They're working on rezoning the schools, taking us out of our current zone going to a good school and moving them to a 'C' level school," Walkover explained.

And that's not the only concern parents have. Debbie Engala says she doesn't want to make her child move to a new middle school.

"I just would have liked to have the choice to maybe research both schools, maybe I would have decided I just would have put him at this school to begin with, so that he wouldn't have to make another transition next year, I just feel like this was a little rushed," she said.

She says she doesn't feel like the meeting today was helpful.

Dickerson says they're going to read through all of the parents' suggestions.

"This is just a proposal at this time. we'll gather all the feedback from these parents, read it all, and then we will go back to the drawing board and look at what we can do to mitigate those concerns," she said.

The school district explained six schools would be impacted. The current plan would move about 1,400 students at the start of the 2020 school year.

The district plans to hold another meeting Jan. 8 at Rogers Middle School.

