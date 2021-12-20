One person feared dead after parking garage stairwell collapses in Clearwater

It happened at the garage adjacent to Tampa Bay Water, which supplies drinking water to much of the area.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Part of a concrete stairwell collapsed on a construction worker inside a parking garage around 12:21 p.m. Monday in Clearwater, burying the person underneath rubble.

"At this point, it's looking more like a recovery operation than a rescue operation," Clearwater Fire & Rescue Division Chief John Klinefelter said.

According to Klinefelter, two levels of concrete flooring and stairs came down while the person was doing some sort of work at a four-story garage on Enterprise Road.

Another construction worker was not injured.

The parking garage is adjacent to an administrative building of the nonprofit Tampa Bay Water, which supplies wholesale drinking water to much of the region. A spokesperson said the person underneath the rubble was not one of its employees.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the construction workers and their families as emergency managers respond,” said Tampa Bay Water General Manager Chuck Carden.

The Pinellas County Technical Rescue team was dispatched to the scene. And a Sunstar ambulance was standing by, in case the person underneath the rubble is found alive.

As of 1:30 p.m., firefighters had not yet moved in to search the rubble. They were waiting on a structural engineer to check cracks to the garage's exterior walls. The engineer will determine how to safely proceed.

While first responders await the green-light for the engineer, they are assembling wood shoring structures to make sure they can get inside as quickly as possible when possible.

The parking garage, which is owned by Plymouth LLC, was evacuated. Nearby buildings appear unaffected.

A spokesperson with Tampa Bay Water indicated the garage had recently been undergoing repairs. The company adds that it is one of several companies that lease space in the parking garage.

Through an interlocal agreement with area governments, Tampa Bay Water serves more than 2.5 million people in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties – along with individuals living in the cities of Tampa, St. Pete and New Port Richey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.