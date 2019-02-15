TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of miles from Parkland, dozens of Tampa Bay area high schoolers honored the 17 victims of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a vigil in downtown Tampa.

To Susana Matta, those victims are former classmates and teachers. She's now a student at Sickles High School in Hillsborough County.

Last Valentine's Day, Matta was a junior at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas.

“Seeing the parents waiting outside of the school for their children, not knowing that some of their children are never going to come out,” Matta said, describing the horror of that day.

She's one of thousands of students across the state fighting for stricter gun laws in Florida at events organized by the group March For Our Lives. However, a current proposal to make schools safer by arming teachers worries her.

RELATED: Florida is one step closer to arming more teachers in classrooms

“Teachers are not paid enough to teach,” she said. “How are they paid enough to be trained to use guns and protects us? That’s not OK.”

Matta hopes she and her fellow students can bottle up their anger and sadness, and use it to inspire change and prevent another tragedy.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.