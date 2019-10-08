TAMPA, Fla. — Following a weekend with multiple mass shootings, students, politicians and parents gathered for an "Evening of Action."

"I’m fed up, along with all the students," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor told 10News. "We want to have an evening of action. This is not a prayer vigil."

For Susana Matta Valdivieso, the cause is personal.

"I was a student at (Marjory) Stoneman Douglas (High School) the day of the shooting," she said.

She says when she heard about the two mass shootings over the weekend, she was angry.

"I’m mad, I’m confused, I don’t understand we’re still having to explain to people, why this stuff keeps happening," she told 10News. "While it does get news coverage, it feels like no one is doing anything about it. It feels like it’s in vain. It feels like these people died for no reason."

At the event, attendees were encouraged to contact politicians.

"We are writing letters to senators and representatives and asking them to take action on gun violence," organizer Rowan O’Flanagan said. "One of the initiatives we really want them to support is SB 42, that would create universal background checks."

A line of people also signed a petition to ban assault weapons.

The event was hosted by March For Our Lives Tampa and Moms Demand Action in Tampa.

