Make-A-Wish sets up car parade of gifts for critically-ill teen in Parrish

17-year-old Leilani has struggled with cystic fibrosis throughout her life and wished for a shopping spree that included her favorite brands.

PARRISH, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on trips to theme parks and vacations, but Make-A-Wish Southern Florida found a creative way to make sure a critically-ill teen had her wish come true.

The organization said 17-year-old Leilani, who lives in Parrish, wished for a shopping spree that included her favorite items and brands. Instead of a day at the mall, the organization set up a car parade past Leilani's house to drop off her gifts.

"It was such a wonderful experience because I had my family in the back supporting me and all these people encouraging me," Leilani said.

"Seeing my daughter with those tears of joy in her eyes," Leilani's dad said. "Make-A-Wish...they took their time to decorate all the vehicles...it was real heartfelt."

The non-profit worked with Culver's to stage the parade and deliver gifts in cars decorated with banners and balloons. They even set up a VIP viewing area for Leilani and her family at the end of the driveway.

The parade of supporters was designed to "enhance the experience and bring hope, strength, and joy to a family whose lives have been impacted by a genetic disease that threatens one of their own."

