x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Florida man accused of stealing parrot named 'Lapis'

The parrot has since been recovered and is not hurt, authorities say.
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

VENICE, Fla. — A 46-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he stole a parrot from a pet store in Venice.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 14 Richard Rivers grabbed a bag of birdseed, reached into a cage and removed a turquoise green-cheeked conure named “Lapis” from the Pet Supermarket on S. Tamiami Trail. According to investigators, an employee tried to stop him, but Rivers put the bird in his pocket and drove away.

Deputies say surveillance video helped them identify Rivers, who they met at his home Thursday morning. Authorities say they found the stolen bird unharmed.

Rivers was charged with a single count of petit theft. He was taken to the Sarasota County Correctional Facility and held on $500 bond.

RELATED: Swearing parrots separated after zoo says they kept cussing at guests

RELATED: COVID-19 and pets: What you need to know

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter