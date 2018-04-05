The Pasco Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony honored several law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Friday's ceremony honored 134 law enforcement officers who died across the country in 2017.

"It is of the utmost importance to never forget these brave men and women along with their families at this time," said Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kevin Doll.

Doll was joined by Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, and several state and local leaders.

