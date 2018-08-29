Pasco Fire Rescue personnel had to break out heavy tools after a child got his arm stuck in a pool skimmer pipe Wednesday.

Rescuers responded to a 911 call around 3 p.m. in a neighborhood near the Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club in Dade City. When they arrived, they found the boy trapped in the shallow end of the pool with his arm in the pipe.

Firefighters started removing the pool decking using hammers and chisels, then called in a jackhammer.

It took an hour and 15 minutes to dig under the pool deck, cut the PVC pipe and free the child.

The boy was taken to a local hospital to have the pipe removed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP