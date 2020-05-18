Pasco County will hold local elections on June 30

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — They were originally scheduled for April 8, but like just about everything else, Pasco County’s municipal elections were postponed because of the pandemic.
Now, Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley has set a date – Tuesday, June 30.
Voters in Dade City and San Antonio will pick their commissioners, but the election in Zephyrhills has been called off because Mayor Gene Whitfield is now running unopposed.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, the campaigns will pick up where they left off, meaning no one else can decide to jump in at the last second.
Corley is also pushing vote-by-mail as a good option for anyone concerned about the risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the polls. Mail-in ballots can be requested on PascoVotes.gov or over the phone at 1-800-851-8754.
Pasco County voters can also request mail-in ballots by writing to PO Box 300, Dade City FL 33526. All written requests must include the voter’s birth date and signature.
Mail-in ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on election day to be counted.
