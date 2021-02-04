2 adults, 4 kids injured in rollover crash in Pasco County

They've been taken to the hospital.

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — Two adults and four children were rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Pasco County.

While their conditions were not immediately known, Pasco Fire Rescue said one of them was listed as "a trauma alert."

The crash happened near Helen K Drive and Monteverde Drive in Shady Hills.

It's not immediately clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.