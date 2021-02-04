x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

2 adults, 4 kids injured in rollover crash in Pasco County

They've been taken to the hospital.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — Two adults and four children were rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Pasco County.

While their conditions were not immediately known, Pasco Fire Rescue said one of them was listed as "a trauma alert."

The crash happened near Helen K Drive and Monteverde Drive in Shady Hills.

It's not immediately clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter