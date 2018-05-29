LAND O' LAKES, FLA-- The Pasco County School board voted unanimously Tuesday to rezone six schools at the recommendation of the superintendent.

According to a press release from Pasco schools, starting in the 2018-2019 school year, J.W. Mitchell, River Ridge, Anclote and Gulf High Schools along with River Ridge and Seven Springs middle schools will see changes to their zoning boundaries.

There will be a special school choice application window for students affected by the change from June 6 through June 13, however there is no guarantee that applicants will get the school of their choice.

By June 1 letters will be mailed out to families that will inform them of their new school assignments and what they need to do if they want to apply for school choice.

The results of the school choice applications will be made public on June 25.

